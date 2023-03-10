Authorities release composite sketch of suspect in attempted abduction of Georgetown 9-year-old

A man reportedly grabbed a girl and carried her away from a home in Georgetown before letting her go and running off.

GEORGETOWN, Texas — Georgetown police are continuing to investigate an attempted child abduction.

The Georgetown Police Department said on Sept. 18 at around 11 a.m., it received a call for a possible attempted child abduction in the 3100 block of Northwest Boulevard. Police said a man knocked on the door of a house, and a 9-year-old girl answered. The man then reportedly grabbed the girl and carried her away from the house.

However, at some point, the man let the girl go and ran off into the wooded area near Lakeway Drive and Northwest Boulevard. Police believe the suspect was a stranger to the girl.

Following the incident, police officers, detectives and a K9 team searched the area for the suspect but did not locate him. On Oct. 3, Georgetown police released a composite sketch of the suspect, provided by the Texas Department of Public Safety:

The child was returned safely to her family, according to police.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call the Georgetown Police Department at 512-930-3510 or email CID@georgetown.com.

