A good Samaritan helped a woman in his neighborhood where attackers tied up, shot people inside, killing one person

The woman told Mario Gordon someone shot her in the head and chest so he called 911 for help.

DALLAS, Texas — People living in a southern Dallas neighborhood are looking for answers after a deadly attack inside a home over the weekend.

It happened in the 900 block of Medalist Drive. That's where Mario Gordon relocated to a couple of months ago from Mississippi. Now, he said he's praying to never have another experience like he had Saturday morning.

Gordon came outside around 11 a.m. because their family dog Dutch just would not stop barking.

"I checked on them to try to calm them down," said Gordon, "I probably got about right here, and there was a young lady over here. The only thing she kept saying was help me, help me and help me. She was like, 'I've been shot, I've been shot.' I was like, 'Oh Lord.'"

Other neighbors told us they heard gunfire which furthers what police tell us happened inside the home and what Gordon learned about the woman asking for his help.

"So I rendered aid and just helped, dialed 911 and stayed with her until the ambulance came," Gordon said.

According to Dallas police, when officers arrived at the house, they found a man tied up inside the house yelling for help. They also found 30-year-old Deleon Williams tied up who had been shot and killed. Paramedics took the woman, who Mario helped to the hospital who police expect to survive her injuries.

Still, just like police, Gordon said he wants to know who and why anyone would do this to his neighbors.

"I really don't know what happened or who did what or anything," said Gordon.

Even after the horrific deadly attack, Mario described their neighborhood as nice and quiet, even at night, so he hopes hoping whoever attacked his neighbors is caught by police.