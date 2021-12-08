Grand jury indicts man on capital murder charge for reportedly setting Robinson home on fire in August

Two people were "badly burned" as a result, police said. One person was also treated for smoke inhalation, but wasn't burned, police added.

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — On Wednesday, a McLennan County Grand Jury indicted a man on one count of capital murder and one count of attempted capital murder after he reportedly set fire to a house in Robinson in August.

Willie Joe Lloyd, who was 38 at the time, is suspected of setting a building on fire in the 100 block of Bentwood Drive at 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 12.

The Robinson Police Department said when they arrived at the fire, they were informed an ex-boyfriend of one of the occupants set fire to the house and left.

