Grand jury indicts man on capital murder charge for reportedly setting Robinson home on fire in August

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — On Wednesday, a McLennan County Grand Jury indicted a man on one count of capital murder and one count of attempted capital murder after he reportedly set fire to a house in Robinson in August.
Willie Joe Lloyd, who was 38 at the time, is suspected of setting a building on fire in the 100 block of Bentwood Drive at 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 12.
The Robinson Police Department said when they arrived at the fire, they were informed an ex-boyfriend of one of the occupants set fire to the house and left.
Two people were "badly burned" as a result, police said. One person was also treated for smoke inhalation, but wasn't burned, police added.
Lloyd was soon identified as the suspect. He was soon arrested and charged with three counts of attempted capital murder.
