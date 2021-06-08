Grand Theft Goat: Authorities seek man who allegedly stole goats and evaded police in a stolen dump truck

William Curtis Roberts has been on the run for five days after authorities say he lost Kerrville police in a chase, then stole a dump truck and escaped again.

KERRVILLE, Texas — There's a wild goose chase to catch a suspected goat thief in Kerr County.

Investigators say William Curtis Roberts has been on the run for five days now. Law enforcement tells KENS 5 he was captured on camera taking a landowner's goats. The 29-year-old also reportedly stole a dump truck and led deputies and police on chases.

Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha said he wants to nab the suspect before someone gets seriously hurt.

"I have referred to this as more of a cat and mouse game," the sheriff said. "It is like he is taunting us. But he will mess up here soon."

Last week, the sheriff said Roberts was captured on camera on someone's property stealing goats located in the Ingram Hills Road area.

"We had reports from that landowner there had been missing goats, and he finally put up a game camera," he said.

The sheriff said once they identified Roberts, in this recent theft, they set out to find him. On Monday, the sheriff said the suspect took Kerrville Police on a chase, but got away. Hours later, Leitha said the suspect stole a dump truck and took it for a joy ride leading deputies on another chase. He said spike strips didn't work.

"He was going to be spiked again," he said. "He was able to see that and started going across westbound on the eastbound lanes."

The sheriff said Roberts crashed the truck and took off running. A drone and DPS chopper were used, but no luck in finding him.

"We don't know what he is going to do, what he is going to steal," the sheriff said. "Or who he is going to hurt. At some point, we have to realize he is going to get more brazen and brazen."

The sheriff said once Roberts is caught, he will face felonies and misdemeanors.

Sheriff Leitha said he is confident Roberts will be caught soon.