'Violence has no place': Norfolk mayor stresses safety after mass shooting, other gun violence overnight

Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Alexander's press conference came after a mass shooting incident in which 2 people were killed and 5 others were sent to the hospital.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Alexander, City Manager Chip Filer, Police Chief Michael Goldsmith, and Norfolk Sheriff Joe Baron held a press conference Sunday afternoon after incidents of gun violence erupted across the city overnight, including a mass shooting and at least three fatalities.

Two people were killed and five others hurt after a shooting near Killiam Avenue and 50th Street just after midnight.

There were at least four other shooting incidents in Norfolk overnight:

11:30PM 18th Bay Street – 3 people shot



12:03AM – Nicholson Street, 1 person shot



12:08AM – Monarch Way, 2 people shot (near the Killiam Ave shooting)



2:30AM – North Military Highway, 1 shot and killed

The shooting on Killiam Avenue was near Old Dominion University and happened at a house party off-campus, according to police. An ODU campus alert Sunday morning stated that no ODU students were involved. However, officials have said that several Norfolk State University students were injured.

In his prepared remarks, Mayor Alexander stressed the need for the city to prioritize safety for our communities, especially as children return to school.

"Students who enrolled in our colleges and universities deserve safe environments to live, learn, and build their futures," he said.

Interim Norfolk Police Chief Mike Goldsmith said in a press conference Sunday afternoon that people injured during the Killiam Ave shooting were found at and around the scene when police arrived, and that some had already started taking themselves to the hospital.

However, Goldsmith said it is still unknown if any of the other shooting incidents in the city were related.

It wasn't until 12 hours after the first shooting, and nearly 8 hours after Norfolk Police Department's initial Tweet, that police provided any further information about what happened.

"The citizens have spoken. They are demanding a city where everyone feels safe; a city that allows them to focus on building their careers, families, and communities," Alexander's statement continued.

"Public safety is a shared value and a collective effort. Maintaining a safe city takes more than an engaged police force, it takes community partners; it takes a holistic approach. Whether crime reports are exaggerated, underplayed, or accurate, one thing is certain: residents and corporate citizens are highly concerned about safety."