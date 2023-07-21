Guns, drugs seized by Killeen Police during search of home

Police said they recovered multiple guns, various drugs and over $60,000 from the home.

KILLEEN, Texas — Police in Killeen seized multiple guns, various drugs and over $65,000 in cash during a home search on Friday, July 21, according to the Killeen Police Department.

Killeen PD said detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division Organized Crime Unit executed a narcotics search warrant at a home in the 1000 block of Duncan Avenue around 8:02 p.m.

According to police, detectives recovered five guns from the home, including a shotgun and four handguns, one of which police said was stolen.

Detectives also said they recovered 320 grams of THC gummy, 240 grams of THC wax, 74 grams of ecstasy, 2.2 pounds of cocaine, 3.8 pounds of marijuana, marijuana plants and $65,946 in cash from the home.

Killeen PD said one person was arrested and taken to the Killeen City Jail. Charges are reportedly pending, and an investigation is ongoing.

No further information has been given at this time.