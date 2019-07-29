HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — A Harker Heights man was arrested Friday after an off-duty officer saw him chasing down his girlfriend down the street and shooting at her, police said.

Police said the officer was around Travis and Beeline Ln. around 9:30 p.m. when he saw the incident. The off-duty officer was able to intervene by disarming and detaining the man, identified as 39-year-old Ronnell Lamont Brown.

The woman was shot twice, once in the buttocks and once in the ankle. She was taken to Baylor Scott and White for surgery, according to police.

An investigation found the Brown and woman were dating and got into an argument outside of their residence, police said. The man threatened her and grabbed the handgun after she said she would call 911.

Brown was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, family violence and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

His bond was set at $100,000 for the assault and $50,000 for the possession.

Harker Heights police are still investigating the incident. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Harker Heights Police Department at 254-953-5400 and contact the Criminal Investigation Division.

