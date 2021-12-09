Harker Heights PD needs help identifying vehicle involved in aggravated assault

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — The Harker Heights Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a car connected to an aggravated assault that happened Wednesday morning.
According to police, the aggravated assault happened in the 800 block of Interstate 14 the morning of Sept. 15 just before 8:40 a.m. The vehicle was dark in color and was traveling westbound on Interstate 14 near Seaton Medical Center when someone inside of the vehicle reportedly fired a shot at another vehicle.
Police said the incident was an isolated one and that there is no active threat to the public.
The department asks that anyone who may have information about the incident contact HHPD at 254-953-5400 and select option 2. Information can also be submitted to the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or online.