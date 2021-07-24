Harker Heights Police identify man arrested in connection to shooting, car chase

The 21-year-old is being held in the Bell County Jail on a $600,000 bond.

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — A 21-year-old man is being held in the Bell County Jail on a combined $600,000 bond following a shooting and ensuing police chase in Harker Heights, according to the Harker Heights Police Department.

Melvin Baugh, Jr. was arraigned on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, according to police.

Police said they were called to the 2300 block of Indian Train and E. Knights Way around 1:25 p.m. on July 23 in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers learned the suspect fled in his vehicle but was later spotted by a Bell County deputy, police said.

Baugh then led police on a chase into Nolanville where he crashed, according to police. He was taken into police custody just before 1:40 p.m.

While responding to the shooting, officers were notified about a woman who drove herself to a hospital in Temple with a gunshot wound. Upon investigating, police learned that she was the victim of the shooting, police said. She received non-life threatening injuries, police added.