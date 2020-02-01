HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — The Harker Heights Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

The shooting happened around 1:40 p.m. near the Verna Lee Blvd. and Central Texas Expressway area.

The suspect left before police got to the scene.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Harker Heights Police Department at 254-953-5400.

