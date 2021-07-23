Harker Heights Police make arrest after shooting, car chase

Once spotted, the male suspect led police on a pursuit into Nolanville where he later crashed, police said.

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — One person was arrested and another person was injured after a reported shooting turned into a police chase in Harker Heights Friday afternoon.

Harker Heights Police say they were called out to the 2300 block of Indian Trail and E. Knights Way around 1:24 p.m. due to reports of a shooting.

When police arrived, they learned that a male suspect took off from the area in his vehicle and was later spotted by a Bell County deputy, police said.

Once spotted, the male suspect led police on a pursuit into Nolanville where he later crashed, police said.

The male suspect was then taken into police custody around 1:38 p.m.

While responding to the shooting, officers were notified about a female who drove herself to a hospital in Temple with a gunshot wound. Upon investigating, police learned that she was the victim of the shooting, police said. She received non-life threatening injuries, police added.

Police also say the female and male do not know each other.

The male was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest.