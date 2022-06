The 17-year-old victim was shot May 30. He died June 10.

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — A teenager shot on May 30 in Harker Heights died on June 10, according to Harker Heights police.

Kameron Lowe, 17, of Temple was shot in the 700 block of Edwards Dr. just after 1:30 a.m.

Police said Lowe and a 19-year-old man who was also shot were already at Seton Hospital when they arrived at the scene.

The 19-year-old was treated at the hospital and released.