HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas —

The Harker Heights Police Department is looking for information on the man in this photo. This man is a suspect in a theft at the Target in Harker Heights. If you know this man or have any information please contact the criminal Investigations division at 254-953-5400.

Popular stories:

TxDOT prepares to detour I-35 lanes in Waco for at least a year

15 apps parents should look out for on their kids' phones

28 arrested in drug stings across Waco and Killeen