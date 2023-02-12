Have you seen this man?: Temple Police searching for suspect in aggravated sexual assault

Police say the assault happened along N. 3rd St. on Feb. 12.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is currently looking for a suspect in an aggravated sexual assault, according to a release.

Police say that the assault occurred around 6:49 a.m. on Feb. 12 along N. 3rd St. in Temple.

The suspect presented a gun before sexually assaulting the victim, said police. They say the suspect then escaped on foot.

Temple PD stated that the female victim is currently being evaluated at Baylor Scott & White Hospital. There is no word on her current condition.

According to police, the suspect was last seen wearing a face mask, jeans and a black t-shirt. No information has been released about the suspect or victim.

The case is currently under investigation, and police are asking anyone with information to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500, or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

Tips to Bell County Crime Stoppers can be made anonymously, as well as tips to their website, bellcountycrimestoppers.com.