Temple Police searching for suspect in vape shop burglary

Temple police say the suspect broke into Dr. Vape's Smoke Shop in Temple on Feb. 19.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is searching for a suspect who allegedly broke into a Temple vape shop and stole money.

TPD reported that around 2:13 p.m. on Feb. 19, they responded to an alarm at Dr. Vape's Smoke Shop, located at 415 Van Dyke Dr. in Temple.

Police said the back door of the building was pried open and the register was stolen. The register reportedly had approximately $200 dollars inside.

Security video allegedly shows a man entering the store and leaving within 30 seconds.

Anyone with information on the individual or situation is asked to contact the TPD at 254-298-5500,or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or bellcountycrimestoppers.com, where they can report anonymously.

TPD is attempting to identify and locate the man in the photos. Around 2:13 a.m. this morning, officers responded to a... Posted by Temple Police Department on Sunday, February 19, 2023