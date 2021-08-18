Have you seen this person? Killeen police ask for help to identify possible hit-and-run witness

Killeen PD say they believe this person might know information about the hit-and-run that killed Yolanda Monique Butler.

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen PD is asking the public for help to identify the person they believe might know information about an Aug. 16 fatal hit-and-run.

Police said they believe the person in question was on the scene immediately after the crash, but left before speaking with officers.

The crash happened on the 4200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard, police said.

According to police, they believe this person may have valuable information that could help with the investigation. Police said they do not believe this person was involved in the crash.

The person was driving a 2019-2020 blue Buick Encore. The license plate is unknown.

Police identified Yolanda Monique Butler, 37, as the pedestrian who died on the scene from her injuries.

The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything, has any videos or any information about this crash, to contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at http://www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.