TEMPLE, Texas — Have you seen these two?

The Temple Police Department is asking for help identifying two people they believe may be connected to a theft at a Temple Walmart.

TPD said the theft took place at the Walmart on S. 31 St. on Feb. 4, 2023.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.

TPD is attempting to identify the two suspects pictured. They are believed to be connected to a theft at the S. 31 St.... Posted by Temple Police Department on Friday, March 24, 2023