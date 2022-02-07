x
Crime

Have you seen this man? Temple PD look for suspected thief

The theft took place on the 6800 block of W. Adams Avenue, according to police.
Credit: Temple Police
unidentified man

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police Department are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect involved in theft, according to police.

The theft took place on the 6800 block of W. Adams Avenue, according to police. The unidentified man left the store in a white 2020 Chevrolet Tracker, with Texas License Plate PFH-2943, TPD stated. 

A photo from Temple PD's Facebook shows the suspected thief below:

The Temple Police Department needs your help identifying a male suspect involved in a theft on January 7, 2022 around 11...

Posted by Temple Police Department on Monday, February 7, 2022

 If you have any information on the man shown above, contact Temple PD at 254-298-5500, or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477. 

