Have you seen this man? Temple PD look for suspected thief

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police Department are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect involved in theft, according to police.
The theft took place on the 6800 block of W. Adams Avenue, according to police. The unidentified man left the store in a white 2020 Chevrolet Tracker, with Texas License Plate PFH-2943, TPD stated.
A photo from Temple PD's Facebook shows the suspected thief below:
If you have any information on the man shown above, contact Temple PD at 254-298-5500, or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.
