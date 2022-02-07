Have you seen this man? Temple PD look for suspected thief

The theft took place on the 6800 block of W. Adams Avenue, according to police.

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police Department are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect involved in theft, according to police.

The theft took place on the 6800 block of W. Adams Avenue, according to police. The unidentified man left the store in a white 2020 Chevrolet Tracker, with Texas License Plate PFH-2943, TPD stated.

A photo from Temple PD's Facebook shows the suspected thief below:

The Temple Police Department needs your help identifying a male suspect involved in a theft on January 7, 2022 around 11... Posted by Temple Police Department on Monday, February 7, 2022