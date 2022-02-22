x
Crime

Have you seen this man? | Temple Police are looking for male suspect involved in robbery

Please contact Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 with any information.
Suspect wanted in battery case against employee

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police Department are looking for a man who was involved in a store robbery. 

The robbery took place Tuesday morning in the Brooks Dr. area. The suspect is not only wanted for robbery but for assaulting an employee at the store. The man is pictured wearing a light cowboy hat, a white tee and light-colored jeans.

Police say if you have any information on the man below, please contact TPD at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 with any information. You can report any information anonymously. 

