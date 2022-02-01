Have you seen this person? Killeen PD looking for robbery suspect

The robbery occurred at 4300 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop around 10:30 p.m., per the police.

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Police are asking the public for help in identifying a robbery suspect.

The robbery occurred New Year's Eve at 4300 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop around 10:30 p.m., per the police.

The police say the suspect entered the business, displayed a handgun, and demanded money.

The suspect is described as a male wearing a white hooded shirt with multicolored stripes, a baseball hat with a red bill, black jacket, black pants, and black shoes, per the police. The male was armed with a black semi-automatic handgun, police added.

According to the police, the suspect fled the business on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this Aggravated Robbery, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.