Have you seen this person? Killeen police looking for robbery suspect

Officers say all information is confidential and anonymous. If the tip leads to the arrest of the suspect, tipsters could be eligible to receive $1000.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect in a robbery that happened at an Aldi in Killeen.

According to officials, the robbery happened on Sept. 11 around 1:17 p.m. at the Aldi on 3501 W. Stan Schlueter Lp.

Police describe the suspect as a Black male with a medium build. His hair in a bun on top of his head and he was wearing dark rimmed glasses, a gray mask, white shirt with a pattern design, khaki style shorts and red shoes. He was also carrying a blue satchel bag over his shoulder.

The suspect entered the business and selected an item and acted as if he was going to purchase the item, police say.

The store employee opened the drawer and the suspect went around the counter and assaulted the employee and forcefully took the money in the cash register drawer. The suspect then fled the store with an undisclosed amount and got into a dark colored car with paper tags.

The store employee was treated on scene.

Officers are asking the public to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.