'He was loved by all that knew him' | University High student shot, later dies at hospital

Tydreun Felder played football and basketball at University High School.

WACO, Texas — A University High School student was shot and later died at the hospital, Waco police confirmed Monday.

Tydreun Felder, 17, was shot just before 9 p.m. in the abdomen at the Trendwood Apartments May 14, Waco police spokesman Garen Bynum said.

Felder played basketball and football at University High School, according to a post on the Waco University Athletics Facebook page.

"The Trojan family is deeply saddened by the loss of one of our own, Ty Felder," the post reads. "Ty was a great young man with unlimited potential and an infectious smile."

Bynum said police were investigating his death as a murder. He could not confirm if they had any suspects.