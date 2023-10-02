Hill County: Police pursuit ends in crash, no injuries reported

Authorities say one suspect is currently being held in the Hill County Jail.

HILL COUNTY, Texas — The Hill County Sheriff's Office arrested a 32-year-old Waco man following a car chase on Sunday, Oct. 1.

According the sheriff's office, deputies found a stolen Dodge Challenger traveling south on I-35 West. When deputies attempted to stop the car, the driver fled and the chase continued south near Abbott, authorities say.

The sheriff's office says during the chase, the suspect lost control of the car and hit a concrete wall, he then hit another car and eventually stopped in a grass median.

No injuries were reported, authorities say.

There is currently no other information available at this time.

