Hill County Sheriff's Office investigate the assault of 3 women and possible future attacks

Investigating police said the suspects went to the victims' residence.

HILL COUNTY, Texas — The Hill County Sheriff's office is investigating an assault that happened to three Hill County women by a number of Bosque County individuals, according to police officials.

Investigating police said the suspects went to the victims' residence and recently were in communication possibly indicating that there will be another assault, attack in the very near future.

"This is an active Hill County investigation, which will result in felony charges and the issuance of warrants for arrest. Once these warrants have been issued, [Bosque County Sheriff's Office] BCSO deputies will assist HCSO in actively searching for and apprehending those suspects," said the Hill County Sheriff's office via news release.

Police officials said: "Both Bosque and Hill county sheriff’s offices are committed to preventing harm to our citizens and their property. Any such action as is being spoken about or threatened will most definitely result in additional charges and arrests, to include potential charges of felony retaliation."