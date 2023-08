Temple Police are asking anyone that sees the bus with license plate U36575 to call 911.

TEMPLE, Texas — A bus from Holy Trinity Catholic High School in Temple has been reported stolen.

Police say the theft occurred around 3:20 a.m. on Tuesday morning. It was also reported that the thieves attempted to steal a second bus, but were unsuccessful.

It is speculated by Temple PD that the bus may be heading up north on highway 317. Police also say the stolen bus has the license plate number U36575.

Those who spot the stolen bus are advised to call 911.