Homicide suspected after woman found dead in car at Teague grocery store

TEAGUE, Texas — Teague police said a woman was found dead in a vehicle early Wednesday morning in the parking lot of a Brookshire Brothers.
Police said employees of the store found the woman around 5 a.m. unconscious and not responsive. Once police arrived they determined the woman was likely the victim of a homicide.
The Texas Rangers, Freestone County Sheriff's Office and the Freestone County District Attorney's Office were helping Teague police with the investigation.
Police said more information would be available as the case develops.