Hostage rescue in Greenspoint area started with kidnapping, prosecutor said

The FBI in Houston says the multi-day operation was started to assist the Waller County Sheriff's Office.

HOUSTON — A hostage rescue in the Greenspoint area, in which one person was fatally shot on Thursday, first began days ago when three migrants were kidnapped from a vehicle in a neighboring county, according to a prosecutor.

The three migrants had been traveling in a vehicle on Interstate 10 in Waller County on March 18 when they were stopped by an unknown number of individuals and forced into another vehicle, said Sean Whittmore, a prosecutor with the Waller County District Attorney’s Office.

The driver of the vehicle with the migrants called 911 and informed the Waller County Sheriff's Office about the kidnapping, Whittmore said. The sheriff's office later contacted the FBI, whose agents were involved in Thursday morning's shooting..

The FBI said the hostages were all rescued and no agents were injured

There was a scene at a motel just off the North Beltway 8 frontage road just east of the North Freeway. Views from Air 11 showed a strong law enforcement presence at this location.

“There is no threat to public safety at this time, but we are asking people to avoid the area,” the FBI said in a statement released Thursday morning.

The FBI said the scene is still being processed by their Evidence Response Team who will be on-site for several hours.

An FBI Shooting Incident Review Team will investigate.

“The SIRT will conduct a thorough, factual, and objective investigation of the events,” FBI officials said. “In the interest of protecting the investigation's integrity, we cannot provide any further details at this time."