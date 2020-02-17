HOUSTON — Joshua Marin has been found safe, Houston police confirmed via their Twitter page.

The 10-year-old at the center of a Houston Regional Amber Alert was found at a hotel in west Houston with Nicole Harrison, the woman accused of taking him without permission.

Harrison was taken into custody and likely faces kidnapping charges, according to the Houston Police Department.

The Texas Center for the Missing issued a Houston Regional Amber Alert for Joshua Monday afternoon.

Police said he went missing Sunday afternoon when he was taken without permission by Harrison, his mother's ex-girlfriend.

Court records show Harrison has a history of drug abuse. She's out on bond for a December 9, 2019 arrest for possession of cocaine.

