Six suspects detained after driver shot at on Katy Freeway, deputies say

HOUSTON — Harris County Precinct 1 deputies said six suspects have been detained after a driver was shot at on the Katy Freeway.

The details on this scene are very limited, but deputies have not reported any injuries and said the scene has been cleared.

This happened in the inbound lanes of the 12400 block of Katy Freeway at about 9:30 a.m.

According to a tweet from Harris County Precinct 1, six men were seen shooting in the area of the Katy Freeway near Dairy Ashford. This then led to a foot chase where all suspects were caught.

