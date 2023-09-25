HPD: DPS Trooper shoots man he thought was trying to break into his downtown apartment

Investigators said they discovered that the man does live in the same building as the trooper, and it is not clear why he was trying to force his way in.

HOUSTON — An off-duty DPS State Trooper shot a man he thought was breaking into his apartment early Monday, according to the Houston Police Department.

This happened just after midnight at an apartment building on Crawford Street near Texas Avenue.

Houston police said the trooper thought someone was trying to break in and opened fire through his door. He told police he had given the man several commands to go away before shooting him.

The man was shot once in the shoulder and then took off. Police said they found him and tried to provide medical attention before he was taken to the hospital.

He is expected to survive.

The investigation is ongoing. Texas Rangers are also investigating.