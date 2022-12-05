More than 80 shots fired from nightclub, sheriff says | 12-year-old boy wounded across the street

Witnesses who were at a bar across the street said they heard several gunshots then a car speed away.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 12-year-old boy was wounded when someone opened fire from a nightclub across the street in northwest Harris County early Thursday, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The sheriff said 80 to 100 shots were fired from the nightclub across the street.

SWAT was called to scene after investigators said they thought the suspects might still be at the nightclub, deputies said. Five suspects were seen on surveillance video.

The suspects were no longer there, but SWAT recovered two pistols and an assault rifle at the scene.

This happened just after midnight in the 7400 block of Alabonson Drive.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the street is closed off as deputies conduct their investigation. There is a shopping center on one side and an apartment complex on the other.

Shattered glass could be seen from a first-floor unit at the Inwood Grove Apartments. The boy was shot as he slept in on a couch in the living of his mother's apartment, the sheriff said.

"This should not happen and we’re pissed about it. We’re going to do everything we can to get those responsible for it," the sheriff said. "It’s a chaotic scene, we have investigators there, help them get to the bottom of this."

Precinct 1 deputy constables said they first got reports of a shooting at around 12:20 a.m. Witnesses who were at a bar across the street said they heard several gunshots then a car speed away.

The 12-year-old child has been taken to Texas Children’s Hospital. The sheriff said he was in fair condition.

HCSO Violent Crimes Division are heading to the scene. If you have any information about this incident call the sheriff’s office at 713-221-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

Check back for updates on this developing story.