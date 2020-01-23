HOUSTON — A man who police tried to pull over for a burned-out headlight opened fire on officers in southeast Houston, Chief Art Acevedo said.

Police returned fire, and the suspect ran away.

The shootout happened at about 3:20 a.m. Thursday in the 4000 block of Yellowstone, according to Houston police.

Two officers in a patrol car tried to stop the suspect and a female passenger, believed to be the suspect’s mother. That’s when the driver took a right turned and both the driver and his mother rolled out of the vehicle.

The suspect then got up and opened fire on the officers. Acevedo said the officer in the patrol car's passenger seat, who is new to the force, returned fire.

There were no injuries in the shootout.

The suspect and the mother fled the scene. The alleged gunman was later found hiding under a vehicle in the area, and he was taken into custody without further incident.

The mother was also detained for questioning.

Their names have not been released at this time, but police said the gunman is 37-years-old. He faces multiple charges for the shootout and for a crash that occurred after he and his mother bailed out of the moving vehicle.

