One person is charged for providing a firearm to a 13-year-old child.

Example video title will go here for this video

WACO, Texas — Editor's Note| The above news segment is about a drug bust that happened in Marlin, Texas.

A Waco federal grand jury made five indictments on June 14th that charged twenty-seven people with ties to a methamphetamine distribution ring.

Each person is charged with one count to possess with intent to distribute at least 500 grams of methamphetamine.

More than six defendants will face up to life in prison if convicted of the drug charge. All other defendants are facing sentences ranging up from five to forty years in prison.