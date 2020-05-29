KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Police are investigating a hit and run case that sent two people to the hospital. On Sunday, just before 10:45 P.M. officers were called to the Cefco at 1007 N. WS Young Drive in reference to a crash involving a pedestrian, according to KPD.

Police said they found two people in the parking lot. One was in critical condition the other had non-life threatening injuries. Both were taken to Baylor Scott and White. According to KPD, they were told that a vehicle, possibly an SUV, jumped a curb to the parking lot and hit the two people.

Shirlene and LeeAnna Salazar said they know the two victims and identified them as Donald Armstead and Bryan Story. Leanna Salazar said Armstead had surgery on his shoulder, has a broken collar bone and staples in his head. She said Story is in the Surgical ICU.

"I just want this kid to be brought to justice and, I mean, so he can kind of face what he has done because in the end of all of this my friend could die," LeeAnna Salazar said.

KPD said their traffic unit is investigating.

More stories on KCENTV.com

Three people arrested, charged in April aggravated assault of public servant in Waco

FBI confirms there is no second person of interest in the NAS-CC terrorist attack

Two dead, one injured in May 22 Bellmead shooting