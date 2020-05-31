Sunday morning brought a lot to light for San Antonio. It made us stop and look at all the history we've managed to preserve and all the rest we could not save.

On Saturday, a 20-year-old business was destroyed.

"I saw it from my cameras from there when people came in," Francisco Mar the owner of Mar Imports said. He watched from his security cameras as the street his store is on, took the brunt of Saturday night's riot.

"Nobody with a whole mind would do this," he told KENS 5. Though they can't erase the past, they can accept it as history, while they made little more of their own on Sunday.

Perfect strangers filled the streets offering to help the businesses badly damaged by Saturday night's events. That included Spurs guard Lonnie Walker who handed out bottled water to those volunteers.

"We want change we want unity we want peace," Lillian Bledsoe said. "Well, this is right now, what we're doing afterwards, changing, unifying and providing peace for those who are in need of it."

Cleaning up a mess that broke so many hearts last night, all while mending a few on the way.

"The best thing to see is the people," Mar said. His eyes began to water as he looked at the volunteers cleaning up his store. "This is the good people."

"This is San Antonio this is who we are," a volunteer said.

Which is something many don't want to forget. As they turn the focus to the hours before the riot, to the peaceful protest that still fuels so many San Antonians, desperate for change.

"I'm not just here to destruct but reconstruct," a volunteer said.

"We're not a statistic, we're here to put it back together, to break that negative stigma," Bledsoe added.

