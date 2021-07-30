Illinois woman faces charges in Yellowstone bear encounter

Park regulations require visitors stay at least 300 feet away from bears and wolves.

BILLINGS, Mont. — An Illinois woman faces criminal charges after she was captured on video being bluff charged by a grizzly bear while she was taking photos in Yellowstone National Park.

According to the Daily Herland, Samantha Dehring, of Carol Stream, Illinois, was among a small group of tourists who spotted the female grizzly and her two cubs on May 15 in the Roaring Mountain area of the park.

U.S. Park Rangers of Yellowstone National Park are investigating an incident of a woman approaching wildlife at Roaring... Posted by Yellowstone National Park on Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Witnesses told investigators that when they saw the bears coming closer, they returned to their vehicles and warned the woman to get back but she did not until after the sow bear charged her.