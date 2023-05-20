3 injured in shooting at 100-plus party at short-term rental in Tukwila

Three young adult men were injured in the shooting, with two in stable condition and the third in critical condition, according to Tukwila police.

TUKWILA, Wash. — Three people were injured in a shooting during a party at a short-term rental in Tukwila overnight, according to the Tukwila Police Department.

Tukwila police said it first received the report of the shooting at around 12:15 a.m. Saturday and responded to the 4600 block of S. 146th St.

Three young adult men were injured in the shooting and taken to the hospital, with two in stable condition and the third in critical condition, according to Tukwila police.

Shell casings have been found at the scene, but police said they are still working to determine what kind of gun was used in the shooting.

Police said roughly 100-plus people were at the party and that multiple agencies responded to help secure the "chaotic scene."

Airbnb confirmed to KING 5 that the property was not one of their rentals after it was first reported at the scene that the shooting happened at one of their rentals.

The Tukwila Police Department's Major Crimes Unit detectives responded to the scene and are investigating and the Washington State Patro Crime Scene team is processing the scene. Members of the King County Prosecutor’s Office Most Dangerous Offenders Program also responded to the scene.

Tukwila police ask anyone with information related to this incident to e-mail them at tips@tukwilawa.gov, call their non-emergency line at (206)-241-2121, or send them a private message on social media. Case 230002919

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.