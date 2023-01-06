Itasca Superintendent, Waco man among 7 arrested in online solicitation of minor sting

BREAKING NEWS - Superintendent of Schools arrested today along with 6 other adults by Constable Alan Rosen’s Office and the Humble Police Department - for Online Solicitation of a Minor. Michael Stevens (47yo) is the Itasca ISD superintendent, and former coach, principal and assistant principal in various districts around the state. “You must make it a priority to know what your children are doing online,” Constable Rosen said. “As you can see by this sting operation, there are dangerous predators out there grooming our children and can cause great harm.”Stevens was planning to come to Houston and engage in sex acts with a person he thought was a 15-year-old female. He sent life photos of himself to an undercover investigator. Thanks to all our law endowment partners who helped with this Internet Crimes Against Children initiative. Humble Police Department Humble ISD Houston Police Department Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Harris County Sheriff's Office Harris County District Attorney's Office Texas City Police Department Spring ISD Police Department/Emergency Management and School Safety Montgomery County Pct. 2 Constable Missouri City Police Department FBI - Houston Texas Department of Public Safety Officers Association Roman Forest Police Department Conroe Police Department, Texas Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office @fort bend county district attorney’s office ANYONE WITH ANY INFORMATION OR CONCERNS ABOUT THESE SUSPECTS ARE URGED TO CALL PCT ONE AT 713-755-7571