Itasca Superintendent, Waco man among 7 arrested in online solicitation of minor sting

HOUSTON — A 41-year-old from Waco was arrested last Friday by Harris County Precinct 1 after he traveled all the way to Houston expecting sex acts from a minor, according to Constable Alan Rosen.
Rosen said that instead of a minor, the man was met by undercover officers operating the sting. He, along with six others, were charged with online solicitation of a minor.
One of the others arrested included Michael Stevens, the Superintendent of Schools in Itasca, Rosen said. Stevens appeared to have sent undercover officers nude photos of himself from his school office, Rosen added.
"These cases should be a wake-up call for parents," Rosen said. "You must know what your children are doing online... We can't do it alone."
Precinct 1 has reached out to the Waco Police Department and McLennan County Sheriff's Office to see if the Waco man is responsible for other crimes.
Michael Stevens (47yo) is the Itasca ISD superintendent, and former coach, principal and assistant principal in various districts around the state.
