These are the Washingtonians facing charges related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot

KING 5 checked the status of the cases of people with ties to Washington state who were arrested and charged in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

SEATTLE — On Jan. 6, 2021, thousands of angry supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to prevent Congress from certifying the 2020 Electoral College results and Joe Biden's victory.

Rioters scaled the walls of the Capitol building and stormed the Senate chambers, forcing lawmakers to shelter in place and be rushed from the building.

A Trump supporter was shot and killed by a Capitol Police officer as she tried to breach a barricaded doorway inside the Capitol, and three other Trump supporters suffered medical emergencies and died. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, injured while confronting the rioters, suffered a stroke the next day and died. Four other officers who responded to the Capitol died by suicide following the riot.

More than 700 people have since been charged with federal crimes stemming from the Jan. 6 attack, including at least 11 people with ties to Washington state.

Below is a look at the 11 people charged in relation to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol who have ties to Washington state. The information was gathered from Department of Justice (DOJ) records and previous KING 5 reports::

Marc Anthony Bru, 41, was arrested in Vancouver, Wash. on March 30, 2021. According to the DOJ, Bru is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, knowingly engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct on Capitol grounds, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, and obstruction of justice/Congress.

Bru made his first court appearance on April 9, 2021 and was arraigned on June 4, 2021. According to DOJ records, Bru “remains in the high intensity supervision program.”

Jeffrey Grace, 62, was arrested in Battle Ground, Wash. on Feb. 4, 2021, after appearing in the background of a widely circulated photo of another man carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern through the Rotunda.

Grace said he went to Washington, D.C. with his son, Jeremy Grace, to support Trump. After attending a pro-Trump rally, Grace said he and his son became separated and he started walking toward the Capitol building.

According to court records, Grace entered the building “after seeing an open door.” Once inside, the FBI said Grace walked to the rotunda, telling federal agents he “decided to leave after witnessing several people causing damage to the Capitol property.” Grace has since condemned the violence and destruction at the U.S. Capitol.

Grace is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority. He was arraigned on April 19, 2021, where he pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Jeremy Grace, 37, was arrested in Molalla, Ore. on May 26, 2021, more than two months after his father was arrested for his role in the U.S. Capitol riot. According to an FBI affidavit, photos and video show the father and son posing together inside the Capitol Rotunda.

Grace is charged with unlawful entry into a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in the Capitol building or grounds, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Grace made his initial court appearance on June 1, 2021 and was arraigned on Aug. 3, 2021. He pleaded not guilty to all counts.

Taylor Johnatakis turned himself in to the FBI in Kingston, Wash. on Feb. 11, 2021, after a grand jury in Washington, D.C. returned an eight-count indictment against him.

According to the DOJ, Johnatakis is charged with obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting; assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers; civil disorder; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; obstructing, or impeding passage through or within, the grounds or any of the Capitol buildings: engaging in an act of physical violence in the grounds or any of the Capitol buildings.

Johnatakis pleaded not guilty to all charges on Feb. 17, 2021. He received a superseding indictment on May 7, 2021, and pleaded not guilty to all counts on Aug. 5, 2021.

In Feb. 2021, Johnatakis’ attorney said he is not a member or supporter of any white supremacist or hate group.

Ethan Nordean, of Auburn, Wash. was arrested on Feb. 2, 2021. Federal documents allege Nordean, also known as Rufio Panman, was “in charge” of the Proud Boys who stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Nordean is the so-called Sergeant of Arms of the Seattle Chapter of the Proud Boys – which the FBI has designated as an extremist group with ties to White Nationalism. Federal investigators said the group encouraged other Proud Boys to travel to Washington D.C. and tried to destroy evidence of their conversations on message boards days before the riot.

Nordean is charged with conspiracy, obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting, destruction of government property and aiding and abetting, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, and disorderly conduct in a restricted building or grounds.

He is currently in federal custody pending trial.

Daniel Lyons Scott, 28, was arrested in Englewood, Fla. on May 20, 2021. Scott, who goes by the nickname “Milkshake,” is a self-proclaimed member of the Proud Boys.

According to the DOJ, a plethora of news publications and social media images showed Scott at the Capitol on the day of the insurrection, and he was allegedly one of the first rioters to initiate physical contact with police at the Capitol.

Scott is charged with knowingly entering and disorderly conduct in any restricted building or grounds, knowingly engaging in act of physical violence in any restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct and act of physical violence on Capitol grounds, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, obstruction of justice/congress, and assault on a federal officer with physical contact and intent to commit another felony.

Scott made an initial court appearance on May 28, 2021. According to the DOJ, Scott “remains on personal recognizance bond.”

Tyler Welsh Slaeker, 39, was arrested in Federal Way on Jan. 4, 2022.

The FBI arrested Slaeker after tips from two people who saw a photo of Slaeker inside the U.S. Capitol building that was posted on his mom’s Facebook page. Officials said the two people were related to him through marriage.

Slaeker is charged with entering and remaining and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, and disorderly conduct and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Joseph Elliot Zlab was arrested in Everett on May 13, 2021 for his alleged involvement in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

Zlab is charged for allegedly knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

On Jan. 16, an anonymous tipster contacted the FBI stating they knew Zlab was in Washington, D.C. on the day of the riot. The tipster identified Zlab from a photograph taken inside the Capitol building, according to documents.

An investigator found the website for Zlab's business based in Everett, which included a picture of him. An FBI agent phoned Zlab, who confirmed he was in Washington D.C. for Trump's speech and participated in the march to the U.S. Capitol. Zlab told the FBI agent he circled the Capitol building taking pictures, according to documents.

When he was asked if he entered the Capitol building on Jan. 6 while congress was certifying the election results, Zlab said he thought he "needed an attorney because he did not want to say anything incriminating," according to charging documents.

On April 8, the FBI obtained a search warrant for Zlab's Gmail account, which was linked to a phone number Zlab gave the FBI. Agents found pictures in a folder titled "January 6, 2021" of the inside of the U.S. Capitol. The FBI also found a picture stored on the account of the door to the House Appropriations Room.

Mark Leffingwell of Seattle was arrested in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 7, 2021. Leffingwell allegedly punched a Capitol police officer in the chest and on his helmet while police attempted to create a barrier to prevent rioters from entering the Capitol building, according to charging documents.

He entered a plea agreement on Oct. 26, 2021 and pleaded guilty to assaulting, resisting or impeding a federal officer, according to the plea agreement.

Sentencing is set for Feb. 10, 2022. Leffingwell could face a maximum of eight years in prison, a $250,000 fine and up to three years of supervised release, as well as interest or penalties on fines and restitution, according to the agreement.

Devlyn Thompson of Puyallup was arrested, charged and sentenced for his role in the Jan. 6 attack. The 28-year-old pleaded guilty in August to assaulting a police officer with a metal baton.

Prosecutors said Thompson joined a melee in a tunnel where a mob and police fought for control of a Capitol entrance for two hours. Thompson entered a tunnel that led to an entrance to the Capitol on the afternoon of Jan. 6. There he joined a crowd that stole shields from officers and was part of a group that threw a larger speaker at a line of officers.

Thompson was sentenced to three years and 10 months in prison. In addition to prison time, a judge also ordered Thompson to pay $2,000 in restitution and serve three years of supervised release following his prison term.

David Charles Rhine

David Charles Rhine of Bremerton, Wash. was arrested in Nov. 2021.

According to court documents, Rhine was detained on the third floor of the U.S. Capitol building and had two knives and pepper spray in his possession. The items were taken from Rhine, and he was later released in the Rotunda Door interior area and told to leave.

Two people submitted tips to the FBI about Rhine being inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. One of the tipsters said he saw Rhine’s wife post on Facebook that he had entered the Capitol building. Rhine allegedly wrote in a text that he “witnesses ZERO violence” at the Capitol and that he saw “no ‘proud boys.’” He also stated Capitol Police removed barriers outside the Capitol and let people inside.

Rhine is charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.