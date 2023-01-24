Waller County judge raises bond for man accused of decapitating young wife to $1 million

Investigators said Jared Dicus, 21, used a kitchen knife to decapitate Anggy Diaz, 21, at their Waller home a few months after they got married.

WALLER COUNTY, Texas — A Waller County judge granted the district attorney's request to raise the bond for the man charged with murder in the horrific death of his 21-year-old wife.

Jared Dicus, 21, was being held on a $500,000 bond but District Attorney Sean G. Whittmore argued that was not high enough.

He asked for a $1M bond, citing the "heinous nature" of the decapitation death of Anggy Diaz at the couple's Waller home on Jan. 11.

He also cited the defendant's "violent behavior" during a previous arrest on a DWI charge two months before his wife's death. According to court records, Dicus threatened a Magnolia police officer and members of the Mongomery County Jail staff.

"The defendant continued to exhibit mood swings and violent behavior including punching windows, until he was ultimately placed in a restraint chair for the execution of a blood warrant," Whittmore said.

Records show Dicus was released on a $1,000 bond for the DWI charge.

On Tuesday, he sobbed throughout the bond hearing and at one point, the judge had to have him a tissue.

After hearing from both sides, the judge agreed and raised Dicus' bond to $1M. He also ordered a mental evaluation for the defendant.

'Gruesome scene'

Deputies were called to the couple's home on Oak Hollow where they found Diaz's body inside.

Guidry said it appears that a kitchen knife was used to kill her.

"That’s the world we live in today. It’s a gruesome scene," Guidry said. "Both sides of these families will be altered by it."

Dicus remained at the home until deputies arrived. He and his parents, who lived at a house near the couple, were taken in for questioning and Dicus later confessed to the killing, according to detectives.

Guidry said there were prior calls of a disturbance made from the home but "nothing to this effect or level of violence."

Surveillance video from the store where Anggy worked appears to show Dicus pulling up in the parking lot around 11:40 a.m. on the day she was found dead.

He walked into the store, grabbed a beer and left without paying, the video shows. In the parking lot, he appears to be seen opening the beer, taking a sip and driving away.

'Angel sent from God'

At her funeral in Magnolia Sunday, an aunt described Diaz as an angel sent by God who touched everyone she met with her contagious joy and smile.

Family members said Diaz was working two jobs to pay for a family member's cancer treatment.

Her coworkers described her as a young woman full of joy and said she was always smiling.

Diaz and Dicus got married in October 2022 after they met at her job. Her friends said they could tell something wasn't right after the wedding, but never expected it to end in this way.

“She was happy, very happy with her husband," Diaz's boss, Veronica Jimenez, said. "But there were days when she was different. She was tired but I wasn’t sure if she was tired because of her job or because of her relationship.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help raise money to send Diaz's body back to her native Nicaragua.

Resources for victims of domestic or family violence

Domestic and family violence cases in the Houston area have increased at an alarming rate. Victims often suffer in silence because they feel scared, helpless or ashamed.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, here are some discreet ways to reach out for help.

The Houston Area Women’s Center has a 24-hour hotline for victims of domestic violence at 713-528-2121 or 1-800-256-0551.

The Family Time Crisis Center can also be reached 24 hours a day at 281-446-2615.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).