A Harris County grand jury upgraded charges Tuesday to two parents whose 2-month-old daughter died after suffering 96 fractures to her head and body.

Jason Paul Robin Jr., 24, was indicted on capital murder charges and Katharine White, 21, is now charged with murder.

The two are accused in the death of their daughter, Jazmine Rose Robin, in April 2018. Jazmine’s autopsy, obtained by KHOU 11 Investigates, showed she had two cracks in her skull, 71 on her ribs and 23 throughout the rest of her body. The autopsy also noted her brain was “markedly liquified.”

The couple was arrested in June. Robin was originally charged with murder and White injury to a child by omission. Robin is currently in the Harris County Jail and White is free on bond after their arrests in June.

Jazmine Rose Robin was only 2 months old when she died. Her parents are charged in connection with her death.

