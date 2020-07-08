Jose Abel Mena, 60, sexually abused the 9-year-old boy for more than a year according to court records.

HOUSTON — Houston police have announced charges against a church leader accused of sexually abusing a 9-year-old boy, and they say there may be more victims who have yet to come forward.

Jose Abel Mena, 60, is charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child for crimes dating back to January 2019. Police believe he began sexually assaulting the little boy in January 2019 and continued until April 2020.

Police said the child was assaulted multiple times at the suspect’s home in the 9600 block of Fulton in north Houston.

The victim's mother later admitted she let the boy spend the night at Mena's home.

Investigators said the child eventually broke down in tears and told his family about the crimes, who then contacted investigators.

“After a lengthy investigation and obtaining a positive identification from the victim's family, detectives contacted Mena and spoke to him regarding the allegations. Mena admitted to committing the sexual assaults and, on July 27, turned himself in to police,” police stated in a press release Friday.

Police said the man is a leader at a local church group called “Pueblo de Dios” and held services on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

“Because of his position, investigators believe there may be other victims,” the police department stated.