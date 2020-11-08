Judge to decide if Cedric Marks hearings can be live streamed

Double murder suspect Cedric Marks has been in the Bell County Jail since 2019 when he was captured after a short lived escape attempt.

BELTON, Texas — A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the case of double murder suspect Cedric Marks.

426th District Court Judge Fancy Jezek will hear arguments on whether Marks' hearings can be live streamed.

Marks is charged with capital murder for the deaths of ex-girlfriend Jenna Scott and her friend Michael Swearingin of Temple on January 3, 2019. Police said with the help of Maya Maxwell he buried their bodies in Clearview, Oklahoma.

Marks and Maxwell were caught in Michigan and extradited to Texas later that month. Marks was brought back by a prisoner transport company that had a contract with the Bell County Sheriff's Department.

Marks escaped when the van stopped in Conroe Feb. 3. Authorities found him nine hours later hiding in a garbage can.