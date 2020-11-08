x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Central Texas Local News | kcentv.com

crime

Judge to decide if Cedric Marks hearings can be live streamed

Double murder suspect Cedric Marks has been in the Bell County Jail since 2019 when he was captured after a short lived escape attempt.

BELTON, Texas — A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the case of double murder suspect Cedric Marks.

426th District Court Judge Fancy Jezek will hear arguments on whether Marks' hearings can be live streamed.

Marks is charged with capital murder for the deaths of ex-girlfriend Jenna Scott and her friend Michael Swearingin of Temple on January 3, 2019. Police said with the help of Maya Maxwell he buried their bodies in Clearview, Oklahoma.

RELATED: Maya Maxwell, suspected accomplice to killing of two Temple friends, gives birth behind bars

Marks and Maxwell were caught in Michigan and extradited to Texas later that month. Marks was brought back by a prisoner transport company that had a contract with the Bell County Sheriff's Department.

Marks escaped when the van stopped in Conroe Feb. 3. Authorities found him nine hours later hiding in a garbage can.

Marks is in the Bell County jail with bonds totaling more than $2 million. Maxwell was also charged with capital murder. Her bond amount is $750,000.

Related Articles