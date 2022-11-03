Dallas judge criticized for lowering bond of suspect in murders and shootings, including 3-year-old shot in head

Police and victim's family are outraged that Judge Chika Anyiam lowered the bond for Julio Guerrero paving the way for his release.

DALLAS — A Dallas County judge has significantly lowered the bond for a man accused in two murders and multiple shootings, including firing at Dallas police officers last June and the shooting of a 3-year-old.

Julio Guerrero was arrested last June after police say he killed Francisco Villanueva for bumping into him at a club. That shooting happened while he was wanted in a previous killing, authorities told WFAA.

A week later, police say he shot a 3-year-old girl in the head during a road rage incident and when police went to arrest him, they say he shot at three Dallas police officers.

Guerrero was being held on a bond of more than $2 million, but on Thursday afternoon Judge Chika Anyiam lowered the bond to about $600,000, meaning he could pay $60,000 and be out.

“I’m very upset, I’m really mad. I was like crying asking why why are they giving him another chance to be out," the wife of Villanueva told WFAA, as she clutched a picture of her husband.

Villanueva’s wife asked that WFAA not identify her out of fear for her safety and that of her five children he left behind.

“I have my son looking at the moon every single night talking to his dad because for him his daddy was the moon," she said. “Please, Please don’t release him he doesn’t deserve to be out.”

Villanueva’s brother-in-law, who also asked not to be identified, also spoke to WFAA.

"It's kind of like a slap in the face and where is the justice you know that Francisco deserves?" he said.

WFAA went to Judge Anyiam's courtroom to ask her why she has lowered the bond not once, but twice, on a man police say is a very violent person.

The judge was not in court and has not returned our calls for comment.

Dallas Police Association president Mike Mata says what happened is an outrage.

"How many people have to die?" Mata said. "How many kids - how many 3-year-olds - have to be shot in the head for the message to be sent to these judges? It's time to keep these violent criminals where they belong."

Police sources said Guerrero has the ability to post bond and has ties to Mexico and could flee.