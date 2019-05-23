FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A K-9 deputy made a big drug bust Wednesday as part of The Fort Bend County Narcotics Task Force.

A task force deputy and his K-9 partner, named Spyke, located 29 kilograms of cocaine during a roadside investigation, said the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.

The cocaine has an estimated street level value of more than $1.4 million, according to deputies.

The bust was made during a traffic stop on the Southwest Freeway in the Kindleton area, southwest of Rosenberg.

“Our Drug Task Force does an excellent job of tracking down illicit drug traffic on our highways, particularly U.S. 59,” stated Sheriff Troy Nehls in a press release. “And we also have to give a lot of credit to the K-9 teams we have out there tracking these perpetrators down.”

Alfredo Martinez, 50, was arrested and booked into the Fort Bend County Jail on two felony charges. Martinez is a resident of of Rio Grande City, Texas, the sheriff’s office said.

