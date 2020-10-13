Investigators say Billy Hammack stole everything from Hot Pockets to hand sanitizer to cheap men’s cologne while he was in uniform.

KATY, Texas — A former Katy police officer is in trouble after allegedly stealing dozens of items from a local Walmart.

Investigators said Billy Allen Hammack was on duty and in uniform when he stole from the store on Market Place Drive at least 14 times in a one-month period.

Hammack is charged with theft by a public servant and has been fired from his job with the Katy Police Department.

Detectives said Hammack stole everything from Hot Pockets to hand sanitizer to cheap men’s cologne by not scanning them at the self-checkout line or by switching price tags.

According to court documents, Hammack’s theft spree started on July 25 and lasted until Aug. 24. Surveillance cameras show him visiting the store almost daily on some weeks.

Katy police said they were first notified after a security guard reviewing surveillance footage saw Hammack pretending to scan products during an Aug. 15 shopping trip.

Detectives used credit card records and the GPS from Hammack’s patrol car to link him to 13 other incidents.

The most expensive items Hammack is accused of stealing were:

$88 ceiling fan he allegedly didn't scan

$55 microwave with a $9.88 price tag

$35 flat iron that had a $9.18 price tag

The cheapest items were 24 packs of pencils worth .94 cents that he allegedly switched to 12 packs worth .47 cents.

And the last item Hammack is accused of stealing was a bouquet of flowers worth $4.89.

Hammack was a patrol officer who had been with KPD for about three years.

The police department issued the following statement: