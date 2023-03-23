City of Killeen clears 130 warrants during two-week roundup

Back in December, those with outstanding warrants were given the opportunity to handle them at the courthouse without fear of arrest.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Municipal Court announced that it was successfully able to clear 130 warrants during its two-week roundup period from Feb. 27 through March 10.

According to the court, 61 defendants were handled and a total of $72,982 was collected, including $965 through community service.

The court had offered those with outstanding warrants the ability to take care of them without fear of arrest during the month of December, those who did not take advantage were apart of the roundup.

Courthouse officials consider this program a success as a large number of people were able to deal with their warrants.

Judge Kris Krishna stated, "After releasing the warrant roundup list in June of 2022, many heeded our warnings and took actions to clear their warrants during our warrant forgiveness period."

"Through our partnership with the Police Department, we were able to clear another 130 during our roundup period. While some of those were arrests, many were able to clear their names on-line or in person," Krishna added.

To view more information on the active warrant list, visit here.