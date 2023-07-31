Eighth murder rocks Killeen

Detectives offer up to $1,000 in cash to anyone who has information on recent shooting.

KILLEEN, Texas — A Killeen man is dead after he was shot on Rancier Avenue Sunday night, marking the eighth murder for the city this year, the Killeen Police Department said.

He was shot dead on Sunday, July 30, prompting police to rush to the scene of the crime, located at 3300 block of E. Rancier Avenue. The emergency call was received at around 8:54 p.m., reporting shots fired.

Officers found the victim suffering from gunshot injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The man's identity has not been released to the public. Detectives are asking the public for any information that could lead to the arrest of the person or persons responsible.

Those who may have witnessed anything or have any relevant information are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477).