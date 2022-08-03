Killeen school district wants your help renaming their new school facilities

The district will be accepting nominations until April 22

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen ISD is expanding its school district and wants the public's help in the renaming of Middle School 15 and former Nolan Middle School.

Middle School #15 is scheduled to open fall of 2024 and will house the district’s third middle school STEM program, according to the district. It is being constructed south of Chaparral High School.

While the middle school, formally known as Nolan Middle School has been decommissioned after the move to Harker Heights, according to KISD. The older building on Jasper Road serves as a multi-use facility since closing to students, as stated by the district.

Some rules to keep in mind as stated by the district:

A facility may be named after a prominent person or public official who has served the District or the community with distinction, or after a person who donated significant property or funded endowed scholarships to the District.

A facility may be named after a street or local, state, or national geographic area if such a name has significance and does not lead to confusion.

District facilities may also be named in a descriptive manner to identify their purpose or location, e.g., Administration Building, KISD Career Center, Student Services, or Technology Services Center.

Anyone interested in submitting a name to be considered for one of these buildings must complete the nomination form online here.