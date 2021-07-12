Killeen mall shooting victim in stable condition, search for suspect continues, police say

One day after a gunman opened fire in the Killeen mall, police were still looking for him.

KILLEEN, Texas — The person shot by a gunman inside the Killeen Mall remained in stable condition at Baylor, Scott and White Medical Center, Killeen police said Wednesday.

Police were still searching for the shooter who opened fire around 7 p.m. Tuesday. Ten gunshots could be heard in surveillance video.

Ben Solis, owner of Pro Image, sent the video to 6 News. In the video, you can hear the gunshots, followed by customers running and screaming.

Solis said he wasn't at the store during the time of the shooting, but that his employee acted fast and closed the store's gates.

Police also released photos of the suspected gunman who can be seen wearing a white beanie, mask and dark clothes.

The mall was evacuated shortly after the shooting began and police considered it an active shooter situation.

Chief Charles Kimble held a news conference at 9 p.m. to say the mall was secure but that the gunman had not been caught.